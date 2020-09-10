TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to…

#BBNaija: Vee reveals plans for Tolanibaj outside the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate Vee has revealed the first thing she would do when she sees Tolanibaj.

Recall that Erica during live eviction which had Tolanibaj exit the house, revealed that Tolanibaj is interested in Neo.

This caused tension in the house as Vee thought Tolanibaj and her were good friends and was disappointed that she would want to steal her man.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon, Vee mock Ozo, Nengi (Video)

#BBNaija: Neo advises Vee over rift with Nengi

When asked if she would reconcile with Tolanibaj outside the house, Vee told Kiddwaya and Prince that she would need to have a discussion with Tolanibaj once she is out of the house before she determines whether they would be cool friends again.

Vee said: “When it comes to I and Tolanibaj, when I’m out of the house I would have to watch videos of her conversations about Neo and confront her.

“We need to talk about these things and clear the air before I can say if I would reconcile and be cool with Tolanibaj.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly divorces him, took…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full glam mode…

Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil says his mum and Davido are Number 1 in the world…

Customs intercept Dubai-bound passenger with 2,886 ATM cards at Lagos Airport

#BBNaija: Vee reveals plans for Tolanibaj outside the house

Heard you all missed me – Davido finally returns to social media, drops a…

#BBNaija: Stop asking me to vote for anybody like your votes count, Nigerians…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified housemate,…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More