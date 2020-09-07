BBNaija: Video of Mercy Eke in tears over Erica’s disqualification surfaces online

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

A video of BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, crying has surfaced online following Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house.

The reality star started a live video session on Instagram where she showed herself crying profusely over the housemate’s eviction from the lock down house.

Erica Nlewedim was found guilty of repeatedly breaking the rules of the house set by Big Brother.

Recall Erica caused drama on Saturday night and broke several house rules, which gained her third strike and disqualification.

Biggie played the video on Sunday night, and highlighted all the rules she broke due to her tantrums last night.

