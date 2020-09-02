BBnaija: Video of Nengi touching Ozo’s manhood goes viral

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, was caught on camera last night touching Ozo’s manhood.

In the viral video that has generated diverse reactions on social media, the Bayelsa-born housemate was raising the duvet as she slipped her hands down the pants of her partner.

Both housemates are seen by their teeming fans as the strongest partners in the Lockdown House.

However, Nengi had described Ozo as only a brother and sees him same way as Prince, Kiddwaya and others even though they sleep on same every night.

