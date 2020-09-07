TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: Video of some Nigerians jubilating after Erica’s disqualification

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

A lot of Big Brother Naija viewers seems to be excited after housemate Erica was disqualified from the reality show.

Erica was disqualified for her volatile behaviour following Saturday night’s party. She verbally attacked Laycon and body-shamed him. She also disrespected the Head of House lounge by pouring water on the Deputy Head of House, Prince’s side of the bed.

Erica, who already had two strikes, was issued a third and final strike and she was disqualified.

READ ALSO

Fans react as Kiddwaya’s handler refers to Erica as a good…

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica…

A number of viewers filmed their reactions after Big Brother made the announcement. Most of them were jubilant when Erica was disqualified.

Below is one of such videos.

View this post on Instagram

Nigerians jubilate after Erica got disqualified

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Video of some Nigerians jubilating after Erica’s…

Fans react as Kiddwaya’s handler refers to Erica as a good “sister

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

“Safe journey Erica, no sha pass Oshodi, nah there iCons plenty pass” –…

Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the house

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More