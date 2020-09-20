#BBNaija: Viewers should expect the most shocking eviction tonight – Organizers

Big Brother Naija organisers in a recent update have told fans and viewers of the reality TV show to expect the most shocking eviction show this Sunday.

This message was posted on their verified Twitter page today.

It read: “Tonight, the Big Brother House is going to have more drama than a bad family reunion.

“Don’t miss out on the most shocking Sunday Live Show so far!”

The housemates up for eviction are Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo and Trikytee.

Nengi, Neo and Vee have already been confirmed as finalists earlier this week.