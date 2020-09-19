TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him…

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

#BBNaija: Ozo is a strong contender but he is the only person I…

BBNaija Wahala: Vee’s social media handler discloses how the housemate has been receiving death threats from fans

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
vee

Big Brother Naija housemate Vee might not be the most lovable contestant in this year’s show and it seems shehas been receiving death threats from rival fans.

vee

According to a tweet from the social media page of the housemate, she’s been getting death threats mainly because she might have stepped on the toes of other housemates with her blunt nature.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Apply sense – Vee to Ozo as she cautions him…

#BBNaija: Vee reveals what she plans to do to Neo when they…

Vee’s handler took to her twitter page to share the disturbing news and she prayed for God’s protection on the housemate.

The tweet reads ;

“God will Protect Vee. And those sending Death Threats to Vee, I hope you find Happiness because Vee is blessed and nothing will happen to her”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Leaked chats from Erica’s fans Whatsapp group surfaces online –…

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

#BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi…

I am now humble and private – Tonto Dikeh says as she buys two new luxury…

“I am jealous of my son’s nanny” – Tonto Dikeh

Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife finally breaks her silence amidst alleged marital crisis

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘I wan kiss you’- Nigerian lady seen sexually harassing an onion seller (video)

Between acting and the law court: Kanayo’s tough decision at 58

BBNaija: Evicted housemates Lucy, Kaisha and Wathoni land endorsement deals

BBNaija Wahala: Vee’s social media handler discloses how the housemate has been…

Actress Sharon Ooja tensions fans as she rocks red outfit

#BBNaija: One week without you in the house is like a death sentence –…

#BBNaija: Apply sense – Vee to Ozo as she cautions him against spending…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More