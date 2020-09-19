BBNaija Wahala: Vee’s social media handler discloses how the housemate has been receiving death threats from fans
Big Brother Naija housemate Vee might not be the most lovable contestant in this year’s show and it seems shehas been receiving death threats from rival fans.
According to a tweet from the social media page of the housemate, she’s been getting death threats mainly because she might have stepped on the toes of other housemates with her blunt nature.
Vee’s handler took to her twitter page to share the disturbing news and she prayed for God’s protection on the housemate.
The tweet reads ;
“God will Protect Vee. And those sending Death Threats to Vee, I hope you find Happiness because Vee is blessed and nothing will happen to her”
