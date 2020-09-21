TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Neo was in tears why recounting some sad life experience (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
bbnaija-neo

Monday’s diary session seems to come with revelations from some of the Housemates left in the house.

Housemate, Neo almost went emotional during his session as he went down the memory lane and the thoughts of everything he went through and how unfair life has been to him.

According to Neo, his house rent was due and he couldn’t afford to pay. The 27 year old added that he sold noodles and fried eggs by the road side, drove on the Uber transport platform just to earn a living.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Erica liked Laycon – Neo insists

#BBNaija: Drama as Vee debunks being in a relationship with…

This memories and narration broke Neo and he could not control the tears anymore.

He however revealed that he is excited to be in the finale because it was unexpected and it was all by the grace of God. Neo hopes people have been able to relate to his personality.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Neo was in tears why recounting some sad…

#BBNaija: Nengi speaks on how her relationship with Ozo may have affected her…

#BBNaija: Guys like Ozo are hard to find – Nengi confesses

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

BBNaija: Lilo spotted having a nice time with BamBam (Video)

57-year-old woman, Elizabeth, jubilates as she completes her junior secondary…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More