#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Neo was in tears why recounting some sad life experience (Video)

Monday’s diary session seems to come with revelations from some of the Housemates left in the house.

Housemate, Neo almost went emotional during his session as he went down the memory lane and the thoughts of everything he went through and how unfair life has been to him.

According to Neo, his house rent was due and he couldn’t afford to pay. The 27 year old added that he sold noodles and fried eggs by the road side, drove on the Uber transport platform just to earn a living.

This memories and narration broke Neo and he could not control the tears anymore.

He however revealed that he is excited to be in the finale because it was unexpected and it was all by the grace of God. Neo hopes people have been able to relate to his personality.