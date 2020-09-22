TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has finally reunited with his mom after being away from home for 9weeks, and it was all love.

A video of Ozo meeting his lovely mom, was shared on his IG page and the two are seen, hugging so tight, and it was such a beautiful – – and emotional moment between mom and son. They clearly have missed each other.

Ozo’s dream of making it to the big brother lockdown finale was unfortunately cut short last night as he got evicted from the show after getting the second least votes.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi…

#BBNaija: Noble Igwe surprises evicted housemate, Ozo with…

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

BBNaija star, Khloe boldly clears air on the rumour about undergoing cosmetic…

Nigerian lady reveals why she knelt down to accept her man’s proposal

BBNaija: Ka3na shares inspiring experience with people from poor families as she…

My fiancee asked for N5 million for our wedding, I faked my genotype to end the…

#BBNaija: Noble Igwe surprises evicted housemate, Ozo with an all-expense paid…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More