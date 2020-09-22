BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo has finally reunited with his mom after being away from home for 9weeks, and it was all love.

A video of Ozo meeting his lovely mom, was shared on his IG page and the two are seen, hugging so tight, and it was such a beautiful – – and emotional moment between mom and son. They clearly have missed each other.

Ozo’s dream of making it to the big brother lockdown finale was unfortunately cut short last night as he got evicted from the show after getting the second least votes.