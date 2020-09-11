TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Watch the moment Dorathy told Ozo she would accept her eviction with her full chest (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
ozo-dorathy

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Dorathy, has prepared herself to accept the outcome of the next eviction.

Dorathy has said that she would receive it in good fate if Sunday happens to be her last day in the reality TV show.

Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Prince and Ozo are the housemates up for possible eviction this week.

This is the first time the Delta-born housemate would be up for eviction.

Asked how she is holding up for the possible eviction on Sunday, Dorathy told Ozo that she will “receive it with her full chest.”

“Holding up? [You mean for] Sunday? I’m not even thinking about it. You know it’s our first time.

“So I don’t even know how to think about it. Whatever happens, I’ll accept it with my full chest.

Watch the video below;

