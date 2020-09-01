#BBNaija: Watch the moment Nengi carried Laycon on her back like a baby (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon might currently be having issues when it comes to his relationship with Erica but that has not stop him from having fun with other housemates.

Laycon who has been able to gain sympathy from fans outside the show was spotted some hours ago having fun with Nengi and they made sure the time was priceless.

Nengi could be seen in the video carrying Laycon on her back like a baby.

With Nengi currently having a good friendship with Ozo, it’s left to see if this moment will raise eyebrows from his camp.

See video below: