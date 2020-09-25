TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

#BBNaija: I will disturb you – Nengi to Neo and Vee as she…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” – Laycon throws shade? (Video)

Entertainment
By OluA
laycon45

Big brother Naija housemate, Laycon has thrown a shade directed at ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim, who was disqualified from the show.

Laycon while having a conversation with the housemates today in the garden, said they are finalists and don’t roll with disqualified housemates.

“So finalists, we don’t roll with people that have been disqualified” he said before Dorathy cut him short saying the word is a bit sensitive to use inside the house.

READ ALSO

“Talk to me more” – Nengi tells Laycon as she wants to start…

#BBNaija: I don’t hate Laycon but he lied –…

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the reality show for confronting fellow housemate Laycon, over claims she tried to kiss him.

Her repeated flouting of Big Brother House rules also earned her the disqualification.

She was disqualified for breaking the house rules, bullying, provocation and engaging with the production crew.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

Beautiful Arab lady set to give Nengi a run for her beauty as she claims to be…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off – Laycon…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

‘Expect something big’ – Erica says as she signs new management deal with…

BBNaija: See what Dorathy was caught doing in the box room (Photo)

None Of My Exes Have Been Able To Replace Me – Tiwa Savage’s Ex, Teebillz…

Looking for who will wash my pant – Toke Makinwa

Rema, Fireboy to perform at the BBNaija Lockdown Finale

BBNaija: Biggie Plans Another Surprise For Top 5 Finalists Tomorrow Night

#BBNaija: Lady reveals plan for Ebuka if Laycon doesn’t win on Sunday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More