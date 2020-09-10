TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

#BBNaija: We have weather for two and no one to cuddle – Laycon calls for new female housemates

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
laycon-cruise-

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon, has demanded for more female housemates in the reality show.

Laycon lamented on the ratio of female housemates to male counterparts as he said it was too low and not fair to him.

According to him, the weather in the house is for two people to be cuddled up.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

#BBNaija: “Erica being disqualified was a silent group plan…

Laycon said this while speaking with Dorathy and Kiddwaya.

“We need more women in the house, there are just three girls in the house how do we share them.

“We have weather for two and no one to cuddle, unless we share one girl with two guys,” Laycon complained.

There are six male and three female housemates; Nengi, Dorathy and Vee left in the house following the eviction of Lucy and disqualification of Erica.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: We have weather for two and no one to cuddle – Laycon calls for…

EFCC arrests 2 sets of brothers for fraud in Ibadan, recovers calabash

Nigeria’s debt rises by N2.38 Trillion, hits N31trn – DMO

Bola Aseyan, who accused Dr Olufumilayo of rape remanded in Prison

Boy got bitten by a snake on his manhood while sitting on toilet

BBNaija: Lucy talks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More