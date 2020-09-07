BBNaija: Why I don’t like boys like Ozo -Nengi reveals, tells him to leave her alone

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Nengi has revealed that she hates boys like Ozo, who happens to be her reality show boyfriend.

According to her, boys like Ozo are full of problems which she is not ready for at the moment.

She said, “You don’t need to tell me, I know your true intentions that’s why I said you’ll crawl.

“You’ll crawl, we’ve not even gone out and you’ve started ascertaining that there’ll be distractions. I said I don’t like boys like you. I don’t like boys like you.

“I don’t like boys that form fine boys too much. Boys like you are a problem and I don’t have time for that.”

Nengi went on to ordered Ozo to stay away from her.

Speaking to Ozo on Monday, Nengi said: “Leave me alone.”

Lately, the friendship between the duo has experienced some friction.

Recall that Nengi had disclosed that she couldn’t date Ozo because of his near-perfect nature.

Following their disagreements, Ozo had confided in his friend Dorathy that he was done with the Bayelsa-born beauty queen.

