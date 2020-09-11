#BBNaija: Why I might be evicted on sunday – Prince

Big Brother Naija housemate Prince, has expressed fear over his stay in the Lockdown house, and feels he might be evicted on Sunday.

When asked how he feels to be nominated, Prince said he has mixed emotions about eviction on Sunday.

According to him, he might be evicted on Sunday because he is up against strong contenders.

He, however, noted that he is hopeful of escaping the eviction and being in semi-finals.

“I’m doing good and glad that I won a juicy task which relieved the pain from the nominations. “Although I have mixed moods about Sunday’s eviction, I’m hopeful of surviving the eviction,” he said.

There are nine housemates remaining in the house battling for the grand prize worth N85m. Prince is up for possible eviction this week, alongside Kiddwaya, Dorathy and Ozo.