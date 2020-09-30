BBNaija Winner, Laycon Receives N30m Cash Prize, Other Gifts (Video)

Winner of the Big Brother Naija 2020, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon has been presented a cash prize of N30 million. Laycon was presented with the cash prize on Wednesday at the live prize presentation event aired on DSTV channel 198.

He was also presented with the key to an SUV from a local car manufacturer, Innoson Motors, and a luxury two-bedroom apartment by Revolution Properties.

Laycon, on Sunday, emerged winner of the show after 10 weeks of entertainment and stiff competition.

Other gifts and incentives won by Laycon include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for two by TravelBeta, a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors, and a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness.

Others are Scanfrost electronics, one-year supply of Pepsi and a branded chiller, brand new Oppo 3 phone, one year supply of Munch It and Indomie noodles, and VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final, among others.