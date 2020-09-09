TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica is weak, I believe you were jazzed – Vee tells…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya on Tuesday said the winner of season 5 has been predetermined.

Kiddwaya said this while having a conversation with Ozo about the final.

Ozo had expressed concern about his nomination for eviction this Sunday and hoped that he would make it to the final week.

READ ALSO

Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about…

#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give…

Kiddwaya advising him, said he believes in fate and is not worried because he knows that the winner of this year has been predetermined.

“For me being in the final week is better than spending 9 weeks here.”

“I believe in fate and I know that whoever is going to win is already pre-determined,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: Moment Kiddwaya pleaded with Big Brother to bring Erica back into the…

#BBNaija: Erica breaks silence, applauds her fans

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending after 14 years

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to BBNaija…

Actor, Timini discloses why Kiddwaya might be happy about Erica’s…

#BBNaija: Billionaire father, Terry Waya promises to give half of the prize…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly divorces him, took…

Friendship goals: Ka3na and Lucy reunite for the first time since her eviction…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More