BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got compared to other housemates

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Today was filled with a whole lot of drama right from  Erica’s disqualification and Lucy ‘s eviction.

First, Erica was first disqualified for constantly breaking the house rules and infringements.

Erica disqualified from Big Brother Naija House after getting a third strike

While Lucy was evicted from the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, after having the lowest votes.

Below is how Nigerians voted for their favorite housemate and wow!, laycon fans were not joking with their promise;

Laycon had the Highest votes with 41.41% votes.

Kiddwaya came second with 16.20 votes.

Nengi came third with 13.32% votes

Trikkytee came Fourth with 11.19% votes.

Vee came Fifth with 9.78% votes.

And Lucy got evicted with 8.12% votes.

how viewers vote for their housemate

Following the disqualification of BBNaija housemate, Erica from the reality TV show on Sunday night, Nigerians have already started reacting to the development as they stress that she brought it upon herself.

