TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

Nigerian man sends N50k to lady on social media just to thank her…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo and Dorathy

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-kiddwaya

Following the shocking double eviction of Kiddwaya and Prince tonight, the table below shows how the reality TV show’s viewers voted to save Ozo and Dorathy.

With Prince and Kiddwaya evicted from the house, only 7 housemates are left competing for the 85 million Naira grand prize.

The chart below shows viewers voted for their favourite housemate  and itis quite competitive.

READ ALSO

Just after his eviction, Kiddwaya opens up on his true…

#BBNaija: Prince evicted, says he wants Ebuka to be his…

bbnaija-viewers-voting-chart

With just about two weeks to the end of the show, TrikyTee, Dorathy, Laycon, Nengi, Vee, Ozo and Neo are the remaining housemates fighting to emerge as winner for the fifth season the reality TV show.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels’ mother finally reacts to viral reports of her threatening…

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘What most young men can do, my 81-year-old husband can do better’ —…

Just after his eviction, Kiddwaya opens up on his true feelings for Nengi and…

#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo…

#BBNaija: Prince evicted, says he wants Ebuka to be his mentor

#BBNaija: I want a man like Ozo – Uriel Oputa gives reasons

#BBNaija: I would have beaten Nengi if she were a boy – Kiddwaya

Actor Hanks Anuku visits Zubby Michael (Photo)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More