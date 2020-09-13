#BBNaija: With Kiddwaya and Prince evicted, see how viewers voted to save Ozo and Dorathy

Following the shocking double eviction of Kiddwaya and Prince tonight, the table below shows how the reality TV show’s viewers voted to save Ozo and Dorathy.

With Prince and Kiddwaya evicted from the house, only 7 housemates are left competing for the 85 million Naira grand prize.

The chart below shows viewers voted for their favourite housemate and itis quite competitive.

With just about two weeks to the end of the show, TrikyTee, Dorathy, Laycon, Nengi, Vee, Ozo and Neo are the remaining housemates fighting to emerge as winner for the fifth season the reality TV show.