#BBNaija: With Trickytee and Ozo evicted, see how viewers voted laycon and saved Dorathy over Ozo

Earlier this evening, the Sunday live eviction show of the Big Brother Naija game saw the sad but necessary eviction of housemates, Ozo and TrikyTee after having the least votes from viewers of the show.

Laycon, Ozo, Dorathy and TrikyTee were all put up for possible eviction earlier this week after they were selected by the variant group during the nomination process last Monday.

Here’s how viewers voted for their favourites housemate this week;

The housemates left vying for the grand prize are Nengi, Laycon, Neo, Vee and Dorathy.

The fifth edition of the most watched African reality TV show will be coming to an end in seven days time and viewers are already gearing up to vote for their favourite housemates to emerged as winner of the show.