TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted…

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

#BBNaija: With Trickytee and Ozo evicted, see how viewers voted laycon and saved Dorathy over Ozo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-dorathy

Earlier this evening, the Sunday live eviction show of the Big Brother Naija game saw the sad but necessary eviction of housemates, Ozo and TrikyTee after having the least votes from viewers of the show.

Laycon, Ozo, Dorathy and TrikyTee were all put up for possible eviction earlier this week after they were selected by the variant group during the nomination process last Monday.

Here’s how viewers voted for their favourites housemate this week;

READ ALSO

Embarrassing reactions of housemates when Nengi avoided Ozo…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

viewers vote dorathy over nengi

The housemates left vying for the grand prize are Nengi, Laycon, Neo, Vee and Dorathy.

The fifth edition of the most watched African reality TV show will be coming to an end in seven days time and viewers are already gearing up to vote for their favourite housemates to emerged as winner of the show.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

First #BBNaija eviction show – Watch when Ebuka was evicted (Video)

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Barely 24 hours after she was mocked for not having a child, Seyi Edun dropped…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Embarrassing reactions of housemates when Nengi avoided Ozo when he tried to…

#BBNaija: With Trickytee and Ozo evicted, see how viewers voted laycon and saved…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects Ozo’s goodbye kiss…

Arole visits veteran actor, Chief Lere Paimo (Photos)

#BBNaija: Ahead of possible eviction; Watch the moment Nengi helped Ozo with his…

Nigerians are entitled people – Actress Ada Ameh laments

#BBNaija: Laycon doesn’t understand the grace he carries – AY…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More