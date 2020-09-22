TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals the differences and the reactions when she touches Ozo compared to Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

As the end of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season draws to an end, housemate, Nengi, last night told fellow housemate, Laycon that his body does not react like that of Ozo when she touches him.

Nengi said that Ozo’s body reacts very quickly whenever she touched him, while the case is different with Laycon.

“This boy, you have no current. You’ve lost everything… Ozo now if I just touch him once like this…”, she said.

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his…

#BBNaija: Noble Igwe surprises evicted housemate, Ozo with…

In response, Laycon said, “Ozo’s body moves quickly. That’s why I don’t like doing anything. My body no dey quick move. My own dey take time. If I don’t want to do, there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

If I don’t want to move I would not be moved . That’s why I like straining myself.”

Nengi replied, “You look like all those guys that will not agree to cum. Before they cum it would be like a great problem . It would be like war.”

Ozo, who spent his time in the Lockdown house seeking a relationship with Nengi, was evicted from the Lockdown house on Sunday.

