TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

One of Alaafin Oyo’s younger wives, Queen Ola allegedly…

“We have plans for you”- Dele Momodu sends message to…

#BBNaija: You are rude – Nengi, Vee engage in arguement

Entertainment
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemates Vee and Nengi, on Wednesday night engaged in an argument.

The argument started after Vee blamed Nengi for losing ‘Patricia task’.

According to her, Nengi and Ozo did not concentrate during group tasks, adding that she was fond of taking out time to be with Ozo which led to their team’s loss.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “Lilo’s focus wasn’t on the Game” – Vee speaks on…

Nengi disagreed with her and got angry about her statement.

Neo and Ozo said it was sarcasm but Nengi didn’t see it that way.

She said: “There are certain things you don’t joke with and it didn’t sound nice to me.

“You are rude and I know that was not a sarcastic joke. It was not nice, nobody wants to fail any task intentionally.

“All she said was unnecessary.”

Vee, however, said she didn’t mean no harm, adding that it was just a sarcastic joke.

Since then both housemates have not spoken to each other.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

#BBNaija: Winner of season 5 has been predetermined – Kiddwaya tells Ozo

#BBNaija: Checkout funny reactions as DJ Cuppy tries to get fans to vote for…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

Davido ‘falls’ face down during visit to Oniru (photos)

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

#BBNaija: You are rude – Nengi, Vee engage in arguement

#BBNaija: Laycon, Vee mock Ozo, Nengi (Video)

Tonto Dikeh pens emotional tribute to late mum, 33 years after

#BBNaija: Neo advises Vee over rift with Nengi

#BBNaija: “Your head is bigger than your body” – Vee shades Dorathy

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals what she wouldn’t do when she is out of the house

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More