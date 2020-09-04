TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche…

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya –…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new,…

#BBNaija: Samklef causes mixed reactions online as he shares…

Nigerians react as mother angrily pushes her baby off the bed…

#BBNaija: You complain like a girl – Dorathy blasts Laycon

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy on Friday, berated Laycon, over some of his attitudes.

The BBNaija housemate said Laycon complains a lot like a girl.

Dorathy said this during a conversation with Laycon.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon states the real reason why he is in the Big…

#BBNaija: Laycon and Dorathy reveal the initial reason why…

While they were folding their duvets, Laycon was busy complaining about the attitudes of others.

Responding, Dorathy said: “You are complaining like a girl.”

Recall that a fellow housemate, Erica had warned Laycon to stop talking about her with others

Erica had issued the warning after Laycon had claimed she tried to kiss him during one of their parties.

Laycon who had admitted to show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that Erica severally tried to kiss him, said Erica confronted him to stop talking about her.

He told Neo that he does not want to ever talk about Erica again since she has also warned him to desist from talking about her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“If you love me, pray for me cause I might sleep and never wake up”…

#BBNaija: Brighto and Wathoni hook up after their eviction from the house…

“I went to BBNaija to promote my brand but luckily, God blessed me with…

Erica finally confirms Kiddwaya actually slept with her in the Head of House…

Erica is cheaper than Allen Avenue prostitutes – Uche Maduagwu

#BBNaija: I can never do what Erica is doing with Kiddwaya – Dorathy

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya making love in the house is not new, sometimes I…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: You complain like a girl – Dorathy blasts Laycon

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: Everyone will all make it without me, but I can make it faster –…

AFCON trophy stolen from CAF headquarters in Egypt

#BBNaija: Excited Lilo reunites with BrightO, calls him her celebrity friend…

#BBNaija: If Ozo wins the 85million naira, he will use 4,000 naira to get an…

Buhari’s daughter, Hanan releases pre-wedding photos ahead of her wedding…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More