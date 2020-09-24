TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating…

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me –…

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy…

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

#BBNaija: Why I didn’t make too much noise about my acting…

‘No housemate sees Laycon as someone that can win the show’ –…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses Neo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Drama unfolded in the BBNaija house as Vee accused her lover, Neo of not having her back.

Vee said this to Neo after he asked her why she was ignoring him on Wednesday night.

According to her, Neo has always been on the other side whenever there’s an argument and does not stand up for her.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: The moment Vee called Ozo an agent of evil for…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

Vee made reference to her fight with Erica and her recent argument with Laycon.

Vee said: “I think you just like the idea of a relationship. Every day I don’t know where you stand, you don’t have my back.

“The other day I was having issues with Erica, you were so comfortable with her.

“I don’t care who I’m having issues with, even if it’s Laycon, you should have my back.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

‘Erica is a bastard’ – Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike who promised her 2m and a…

Regina Daniels’ billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko opens up on dating Chika Ike

#BBNaija: I made a mistake with Vee and it’s hurting me – Neo

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: Laycon reveals his genotype that has gotten housemates worried

BBNaija 2020: Laycon, Dorathy and Vee Smile To Bank Again

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Let’s be friends – Dorathy apologises to Nengi for judging…

#BBNaija: You don’t have my back – Vee accuses Neo

BBNaija: I am attracted to light skin girls – Ozo on why he couldn’t…

Better To Be Yahoo Boy Than To Sleep With Men For Money – Chidi To Bobrisky

“Ozo is mumu for choosing Nengi over N85million” – Zlatan…

Popular OAP under attack and death threats for embarrassing BBNaija’s Ozo during…

‘I’m Constantly Waking Up To Threats’ – BBNaija’s Wathoni (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More