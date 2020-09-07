BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells Ozo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

It looks like the good relationship between Nengi and Ozo may be having a new twist as Nengi has told him that most of his actions were beginning to get her pissed off.

Nengi, while having a discussion with Ozo on Sunday night, said he was being over protective and inquisitive about everything.

According to her, she needs to do things and talk to whomever she wants in the house without having to answer to him all the time.

She also told him to stop assuming that there’s always a problem between them whenever she’s feeling down or upset about something.

“I have told you if I want to do something, leave me.

“Anytime I want to do something and you keep telling me to stay here or do this or that it gets me upset and I don’t want to get upset with you.

