BBNaija’s Trickytee & Eric Caught On Camera Fighting Man Over N5,000 Debt [Video]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Trickytee was recently spotted in a video fighting with a guy on the road over N5,000.

In the video, Trcikytee was seen with another evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric, who made efforts to stop him from attacking the guy who was owing him money.

“He owe me N5,000,” Trickytee was heard saying in the video while others begged him to let the young man go.

After much deliberation and struggle, Trikytee finally let go of the guy who quickly ran away from the scene.

Several fans who reacted to the video noted that it was a staged show because Trikytee has always been a calm and cool guy in the house; while some others believed it was a real-life incident.