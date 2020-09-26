TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last…

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big…

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in…

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in…

BBNaija: The only time I touch pants is when i’m taking it off…

Fans show their concern about BamBam’s post pregnancy weight gain

#BBNaija:What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow? From grass to grace..how it all started

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
laycon

In less than 48 hours, the curtain will be drawn on what has been a very entertaining season of the Big Brother Naija reality show which was themed ‘lockdown’ edition, a theme that suited the realities of the outside world.

bbnaija-laycon

This year has undoubtedly been an interesting yet innovative one. The covid-19 pandemic changed the order of things and reality TV was not left out.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for…

#BBNaija: Check out the first thing Laycon intends to do…

The BBNaija auditions were done online and painstakingly, the housemates were picked to be the next big thing in the country. They were 20 in number and they came into the house with alot of confidence and swagger….pause…. there was however, one young man whose appearance/entrance instantly became the butt of jokes and brutal memes, his name – LAYCON.

LAYCON instantly became a trending topic on micro-blogging website, Twitter. He was deemed to be the type of Nigerian youth that would be an easy target for police harassments and other palaver.

However, things started taking a different twist upon the discovery that the young man is a very promising rapper with a philosophical brain (Mad oo).

 

pastor-ola-laycon-death

Laycon’s fans was birthed and they tagged themselves ”THE ICONS”, it was a whole new level of stanning for the UNILAG graduate.

Laycon’s time in the house has been a fairytale, he kept on dominating the trends and his fanbase did not stop growing. Laycon was put up for possible eviction for several weeks and in those weeks, his votes polled a high percentage.

laycon

He got embroiled in a dramatic love-triangle with Erica and the topsy-turvy relationship they did or did not have culminated in getting the latter disqualified.

laycon-erica

Laycon moved on from that messy moment as his fans brushed it aside. They gave so much energy and hype was built for his name anytime it came to the business of voting.

These ICONS have consistently kept him in the house for 70 days and the voting portals closed yesterday. He’s currently battling with his fellow finalists, Nengi, Neo, Vee and Dorathy for the 85 Million Ultimate prize. The big question now is.. What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow ?

Source; Yabaleft

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi was seen seriously rocking Laycon last night (Video)

Battle of the fittest! Alleged rivals, Regina Daniels and Chika Ike rock…

#BBNaija: “We are finalists, we don’t roll with people that are disqualified” –…

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted…

#BBNaija: Ozo discloses why he thinks Nengi will not win the Big Brother show

Meet BBNaija Prince’s father, the wealthy King of a town in Imo State

Photos taken by a group of lesbian couples posing together in Lagos throws…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Body activist, Abby Zeus goes completely unclad in new adult rated photo

#BBNaija: Laycon discloses the first thing he will do for his mum when he gets…

#BBNaija:What will happen if LAYCON doesn’t win tomorrow? From grass to…

He didn’t respect my decision -Nengi finally tells housemates why she avoided…

BBNaija: Evicted Housemates reunite as they get ready for tonight’s party with…

“My Son Will Be Lucky To Marry A Woman Like Me” — Toke Makinwa Says

Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to DMW record label

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More