“Be proud of your hustle”- Young Nollywood actor, Alesh advises as he opens up on how he became a millionaire right from 2016

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
Alesh-millionaire

Young Nollywood actor, Alesh Ola Sanni has opened up on how he became a millionaire.

The American based actor advises other youngsters out there to focus on their hustle and not be distracted by comments from people. He further went on how to reveal how he made his first millionaire back in 2016.

Alsesh-

Read all he said below;

Tired of friends coming up with different stories every time, do something, use that little amount to start something, don’t wait for anyone, let them laugh at you, let them say shit about you, they will surely be proud of you when you make it big .. don’t be ashamed of your hustle.. it’s not easy but we surely Gonna make it …. I made my first million in 2016, carpenter work wey I no learn from Lagos, I reach USA Dey carry chairs, hammer on different chairs, cleaning toilets… got back home and spent all .. omg I sharpaly japa come back to hustle .. this is me today …. extremely proud of my hustle.. I don’t have it all yet but yoooo …. I’m super happy, living the best life for now … don’t let all you see on gram weigh you down, all aren’t perfect as seen …Do something today… BE PROUD OF YOUR HUSTLE…

 

