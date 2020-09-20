TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Beautiful moment Erica reunites with her Bestie, Tolanibaj for the first time outside the house (Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello

Former housemates of Big Brother Naija 2020 edition, Tolanibaj and Erica have reunited with themselves following their exit from the house.

The both of them were spotted in a new video exchanging pleasantries and hugging themselves at an indoor party.

The BBNaija Lockdown housemates have received praises from fans for the love they showed to each other while in the house.

Following Erica’s disqualification from the lockdown house, the ex housemate has been keeping to herself and staying out of public eye. According to her, she needs some time off to focus on herself.

Watch her reunite with bestie, Tolanibaj below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Emotional Moment Erica Reunited With Bestie, Tolanibaj. . . Follow @mediagist for more exclusive updates.

A post shared by @ mediagist on

