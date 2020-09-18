Being told I am beautiful at the age of 5 got into my head- Tv presenter, Bolanle Olukanni

Nigerian TV presenter and documentary filmmaker, Bolanle Olukanni has given a thought-provoking TED talk via her social media page.

She spoke on the increasingly growing obsession on physical looks, stating that it is easy to get carried awaay and depend on your looks for self validation.

Bolanle narrated how being told she was beautiful got into her head at the age of 5 and when the compliments stopped coming, she became bothered and upset about it.

According to her, she had older sisters who really had a lot more going for them asides from physical validation. Taking a cue from her sisters, she became more rounded as a person and was able to overcome the physical obsession.

The TV host emphasized the need for people to avoid getting validation from physical things, but rather focus on getting it from God.

She wrote,