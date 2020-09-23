TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Better To Be Yahoo Boy Than To Sleep With Men For Money – Chidi To Bobrisky

There has been quite a lot of dragging between Mr. Chidi and the management of disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, and Bobrisky seems to have waded into the brouhaha. The whole matter began when Erica’s management called out the car dealer for not keeping good of his promise to gift Erica a Benz and the sum of N2 million.

An exasperated Chidi had a change of mind and claimed that the disqualified housemate and her team were ungrateful, adding that they won’t go far in life if they continue with their attitude.

It is in the wake of this that Bobrisky called Mr. Chidi a ‘broke yahoo boy’ and labeled his promise as an “audio promise”. Chidi, who seems to have a very quick temper has gotten back at Bobrisky. According to him, he would rather be a internet fraudseter than be gay, adding that he would deal with Bobrisky anywhere he sees him in Nigeria.

Sharing a screenshot of Bobrisky’s post, he wrote,

“I have the best auto dealership, it’s better am a Yahoo Boy than to be bleeped 10times on the ass, am literally eating pasta on a lake in Baltimore and that’s probably what you wish for right now. Congrats on men fucking your ass. Mwhile, if I see you anywhere in Nigeria, I will beat you Man2Man”

 

