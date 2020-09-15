TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Billionaire Businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija pictured anointing her church members with olive oil (Photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
alikaja-

Nigerian billionaire businesswoman cum pastor, Folorunso Alakija was pictured anointing members of her church during an anointing service held on Tuesday, September 15.

The service took place at her founded church, Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International in Surulere, Lagos.

alakija

The church members knelt down to receive the anointing oil and prayers from the billionaire woman. They had their nose masks on, following the NCDC guideline.

 

Folorunso Alakija, one of the richest African women in the world founded the interdenominational church in 2004.

See more photos below,

alakija alakija alakija

 

