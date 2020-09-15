Billionaire Businesswoman, Folorunso Alakija pictured anointing her church members with olive oil (Photos)

Nigerian billionaire businesswoman cum pastor, Folorunso Alakija was pictured anointing members of her church during an anointing service held on Tuesday, September 15.

The service took place at her founded church, Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International in Surulere, Lagos.

The church members knelt down to receive the anointing oil and prayers from the billionaire woman. They had their nose masks on, following the NCDC guideline.

Folorunso Alakija, one of the richest African women in the world founded the interdenominational church in 2004.

