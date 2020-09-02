TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they…

Happy birthday to my Gee – Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky…

Bobrisky shows off three bags of money he went home with after the money rain at his secret birthday party (video)

Entertainment
By OluA

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has been in the news since Sunday owing to his birthday celebration.

In a recent post, Bobrisky took to social media to show off the three bags of money he went home with after the money rain at his birthday party. 

Recall that the crossdresser held his birthday party an undisclosed location with the likes of Mompha, Leo Dasilva, Lolu and many others storming the party.

READ ALSO

Leave Bobrisky For Now! Meet Calypso King, First Nigerian…

Checkout the huge money cake Bobrisky was gifted for his…

Showing off the money he took home, Bobrisky wrote;

3full bags of money. Move with people richer or same standard with you. Stay away from looser and Ignore haters. Sha be making money

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed…

#BBNaija: Fans react as photos of Erica posing with ‘The Queen of…

Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her…

Mercy Johnson: ‘Husband snatcher’ turned celebrity wife of the decade –…

Third strike? Kiddwaya flips his middle finger against viewers as Erica gives…

#BBnaija: Dorathy is cunning and fake – Wathoni (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shows off three bags of money he went home with after the money rain at…

Kylie Jenner, Kanye West top Forbes’ highest-paid celebrities for 2020

#BBNaija Fight: Dorathy becomes angry for the first time, blasts Lucy for…

Young photographer narrates how his Covid-19 status saved him from Oyo State…

34-year-old Pastor who rapes underage girls during deliverance arrested

Trending video: Nigerian Lady and her friends beat up their friend, for dating…

BBNaija: Actress Nkechi Blessing who was a strong supporter body shames and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More