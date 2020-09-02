Bobrisky shows off three bags of money he went home with after the money rain at his secret birthday party (video)

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has been in the news since Sunday owing to his birthday celebration.

In a recent post, Bobrisky took to social media to show off the three bags of money he went home with after the money rain at his birthday party.

Recall that the crossdresser held his birthday party an undisclosed location with the likes of Mompha, Leo Dasilva, Lolu and many others storming the party.

Showing off the money he took home, Bobrisky wrote;