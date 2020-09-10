Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates wife in the most romantic way as she turns a year older

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo is celebrating his wife, Bunmi Ninanlowo as she marks her birthday today.

The father of two who never misses a chance to celebrate his fami;y took to his Instagram page earlier today to celebrate his beautiful wife.

Sharing a beautiful photo of the mother of two, Bolanle Ninalowo wrote;

” Happy birthday to my best half. My woman my everything. Thanks for being the gift that you are Olubunmi .. The rest of your life will be the best of it in Jesus mighty name… My G! Love you eternally @queennino_b”

TheInfoNG recalls the actor and his wife Bunmi Ninalowo aka Queen Nino in an exclusive interview with the Guardian Life Magazine opened up on the challenges they faced in their marriage and how they emerged stronger. It was love at first site for the due but things went south over time in the course of their marriage.

