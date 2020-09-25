Bovi & His Daughter, Elena Celebrate Their Birthdays Today

Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma is celebrating double double today as he and his daughter, Elena celebrate their birthdays today.

The pair are birthday mates as they were both born on September 25.

The comedian has taken to social media where he shared adorable photos of himself and Elena as they mark their special day.

Bovi shared photos of himself and his daughter as he narrated the incident leading up to his daughter’s birth. He wrote;

“Seven years ago, I boarded a plane to LA via Houston to be with my wife who was expecting any moment. I arrived on the 24th of September. And around past 8pm on the 25th, my angel was born. On my own birthday. What gift can be better? Happy birthday to @uyoyogram . Happy birthday to us!”