Boy got bitten by a snake on his manhood while sitting on toilet

News
By Habeeb Bello
Snake-bites-boy-on-his-penis-while-sitting-on-toilet-

A Thai teenager, identified as Siraphop Masukarat, has been hospitalized after a python snake bit the tip of his penis as he sat on the toilet seat.

The 18 year old went to the loo on Tuesday evening, when he felt an intense pain on his manhood. As he looked down, he saw that the snake had bitten the tip of his penis, with blood spurted on the toilet bowl.

This unfortunate incident took place in Nonthaburi, central Thailand, around 13 miles north of Bangkok.

Siraphop ran out of the toilet with his pants halfway down. On sighting him, his mother called paramedics who rushed him to the nearby Bang Yai Hospital to have his wounded penis treated.

Doctors stitched the tip of the penis and treated the bite wound with antibiotic wash, to kill any bacteria from the python’s fangs.

Narrating his horrific experience, Siraphop said:“I was using the toilet but a few moments after I sat down, I suddenly felt pain in my penis. I looked down and saw there was a snake hanging in the toilet, then there was blood everywhere

 

