Boy who was beaten up by Dorathy’s fans for voting Laycon finally speaks (Video)

Following the viral video of a young man that was mobbed angrily by BBNaija Dorathy’s alleged fans, the victim has come out to clear the air on what actually happened.

According to the guy who claimed to be a cleaner at a hotel, he was called into one of the rooms by some people who lodged in the hotel, to come and join them in voting the 24 year old housemate.

The guy who claimed to be a fan of Laycon said her used the phone he was given to vote for the rapper instead of Dorathy.

The guy who was mercilessly beaten clearly stated that he was not a fan of Dorathy, hence the reason why he choose to vote for Laycon.

Watch his video below;