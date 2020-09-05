Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and flee (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Habeeb Bello
The video which recently surfaced online has captured the moment a wife-to-be changed her mind and ran away from her wedding venue.

In the video, the bride-to-be could be seen in her wedding gown, screaming she is no longer interested in getting married to her lover.

Eyewitnesses tried to talk to her to know why she suddenly changed her mind on her wedding day, but all efforts to make her speak up proved futile.

The lady was seen running down a busy road with her wedding gown as people tried to stop her from taking any action she might end up regretting.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mediagist on

