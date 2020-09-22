Burna Boy’s album “African Giant” certified Silver in the UK

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian international singer cum song writer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has added a new feather to his cap as his album ”African Giant” is certified silver in the UK.

An excited Burna Boy made this known via his Instagram account.

He also expressed love to his fans and everyone who supported him.

“AFRICAN GIANT SILVER IN THE UK & OWN IT X2 PLATINUM.

“Shouts to my brudda Stormzy and love to everyone that supports us. Go stream `REAL LIFE’ now,” he wrote.

 

This is coming after news that ‘Own It’ by Stormzy featuring Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran, has a two-time platinum certification for selling 600,000 copies.

He also received a gold plaque for his 2018 single “On The Low’’.

