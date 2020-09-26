“Business Moves” – billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya meets CEO of Transcorp group

Billionaire son and former big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has met President/CEO of Transcorp group Nigeria, Owen Omogiafo in Abuja.

According to the reality star, he caught up with her for some business moves.

Always good catching up with @owenomogiafo President/CEO of transcorp group Nigeria. #BusinessMoves” he wrote as he shared a fun photo with her.

This is coming 2 days after he bagged a deal with Eko Hotel and Suites. He made this announcement by sharing the video of the hotel’s virtual campaign which he featured in

He has also celebrated the fact that his video on Instagram has amassed one million views in just three days.