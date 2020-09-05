Check out new billionaire Tyler Perry’s new magnicient estate that has an airport inside it (Photos)

Days after being declared a Billionaire by Forbes it has been disclosed that Tyler Perry is building a massive estate that includes an airport.

According to TMZ, Tyler is building a 35,000-square-foot estate on 1,200 acres near Atlanta.

The property includes a grand entrance to the property, an enormous lap pool, and what appears to be a runway for his private jet.

Tyler’s net worth just jumped and made him the newest official member of the 3-comma club, according to a new Forbes report detailing his rise from being “poor as hell” to rich and powerful.

According to the publication, Perry has taken in $1.4 billion in pre-tax income since 2005 and is currently worth $1 billion in total.

Tyler achieved this feat as a result of his shrewd business prowess, and the fact that he owns 100% of everything he creates. This includes a bevy of TV series, dozens of films, and multiple successful stage productions.

His largest source of wealth, however, comes from his library of film and TV media rights, valued at $320 million.

Recall that when Perry had his first play, it only sold 12 tickets, and he had to sleep in his car because he didn’t make enough for his rent.