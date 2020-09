Check out photos of Nigerian mum and her son being mistaken for a couple

A Nigerian mum has gone viral after she shared photos she took with her son to Facebook.

The mother and her son are dressed for the gym in the now-viral photo.

“Mama and her first son,” the mum captioned the photos.

Facebook users were awestruck and reacted to the photos by pointing out that she looks young enough to be taken for his girlfriend.

See the photos and some comments below: