Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her workout routine (Photo/Video)

NollywoodEntertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has undergone massive transformation as she shared new photos of her on social media.

The talented actress went on to recount some of her work out routine.

She dropped a video from a session today and captioned it;

“Y’all need to be at this work out session today……..My body rejected it oooooooooo I died I fainted I died I fainted was a bit intense and I tried new routines but thanks to my waist trimmer by @deshapeables GUESS WHAT I LOST 3INCHES FROM MY BELLY AREA ALREADY✌🏽✌🏽 @dancemachine2020 I know have been stressing you but you’ve been amazing.”

