Checkout Davido as he plays the drums during a church service in Asaba (Video)

A video of singer, Davido playing the drum during a church service held in Asaba has gone viral on social media.

The music star took to his Instagram page late on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, where he shared the video.

In the video, a visibly talented Davido can be spotted playing the drums at the church service with so much ease.