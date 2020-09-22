TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his…

BBNaija Eviction Night: Laycon halves votings, Nengi rejects…

Checkout stunning photo of actress, Omotola Ekehinde and her son (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Omotola Ekeinde has taken to social media to share a stunning photo of her and her son, Captain E that has got everyone talking.

Many commended the beautiful photo and hailed her for being so blessed.

READ ALSO

I don’t like followers that beg – Omotola…

See photos of Omotola’s beautiful daughter & Denrele…

“Hey mamy, is that your BROTHER?….lol. Handsome son you have tho.” a follower on her Instagram page wrote.

“So cute, looking so much like ur brother” another follower, Judith wrote.

Matthew Ekeinde Jnr, popularly known as Captain E is a recording and performing artiste is the first son of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade. He schooled in Northern Cyprus where he had the opportunity to express himself as a full-blown artiste.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: ‘You are not like Ozo’ – Nengi says as she reveals…

Nollywood Actress, Queen Nwokoye’s comment on Nengi and Ozo’s…

Is she spending out of her donations already? – The outfit Erica rocked to…

#BBNaija: Watch the emotional moment Ozo reunited with his mother (Video)

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: How Nengi responded when Laycon told her Don Jazzy likes her

#BBNaija: The rest of us are not on Ozo’s Level – Vee gives reason

#BBNaija: I love the way you look out for me – Laycon to Vee (Video)

#BBNaija: See how actress, Queen Nwokoye reacted when a follower prayed that her…

Checkout stunning photo of actress, Omotola Ekehinde and her son (Photo)

I baby-sat Davido when he was young – Kemi Olunloyo

Romantic moment Nigerian man engages his girlfriend onboard international flight…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More