Checkout stunning photo of actress, Omotola Ekehinde and her son (Photo)

Nollywood actress and mother of four, Omotola Ekeinde has taken to social media to share a stunning photo of her and her son, Captain E that has got everyone talking.

Many commended the beautiful photo and hailed her for being so blessed.

“Hey mamy, is that your BROTHER?….lol. Handsome son you have tho.” a follower on her Instagram page wrote.

“So cute, looking so much like ur brother” another follower, Judith wrote.

Matthew Ekeinde Jnr, popularly known as Captain E is a recording and performing artiste is the first son of Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade. He schooled in Northern Cyprus where he had the opportunity to express himself as a full-blown artiste.