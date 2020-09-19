Comedian Bovi and wife celebrate 11th marriage anniversary with lovely photos

A-list Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma simply known as Bovi and his wife, Kris Asimonye, recently took to social media to give fans couple goals.

The duo who got married 11 years ago celebrated their wedding anniversary in a big way for all their fans to enjoy.

To celebrate the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, Bovi and Kris took to their individual social media pages to share loved up photos of themselves. The couple accompanied these snaps with sweet captions.

Bovi who seemed short of words thanked his wife, Kris, for the music. According to him, their marriage had been just that, music.