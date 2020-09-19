Comedian Bovi and wife celebrate 11th marriage anniversary with lovely photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

A-list Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma simply known as Bovi and his wife, Kris Asimonye, recently took to social media to give fans couple goals.

The duo who got married 11 years ago celebrated their wedding anniversary in a big way for all their fans to enjoy.

To celebrate the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, Bovi and Kris took to their individual social media pages to share loved up photos of themselves. The couple accompanied these snaps with sweet captions.

Bovi who seemed short of words thanked his wife, Kris, for the music. According to him, their marriage had been just that, music.

View this post on Instagram

K A U I am Kris Asimonye Ugboma I am EVERYWOMAN. Every woman has a name before Marriage, Maiden Name they call it, A name Everywoman holds dear, Many hold close, Some never never let go. Marriage, the Union that can either solidify who you are as a person OR break who you are meant to be. Husband of mine, the one who extended his name to me. Soul of my soul, Wind beneath my wings, Flesh of my flesh, Oh how blessed I am to be married to this goldmine of mine! Everyday so far in this nuptial union, THIS WOMAN rejoices! Husband of mine ,So secure in who he is, Completely Unperturbed by my continued use of Maiden name.. Unmoved by conventional ways, In fact, Husband of mine encourages my use of maiden name! The Feminist man!! My husband Bovi!! Happy anniversary my king!! My special gift!!

A post shared by KrisAsimonye (@krisasimonye) on

 

 

