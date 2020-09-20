Comic Yoruba actor, Ijebu ties the nuptial knot with beautiful lover

Leading comic actor in the Yoruba Nollywood, Olatayo Amokade popularly known as Ijebuu has tied the knot with his beautiful lover today 19th September 2020.

The excited actor took to his Instagram handle to share footage of his wedding ceremony which was graced by family, friends and colleagues.

gathered that the wedding was held at the Bride’s hometown in Okene, Kogi State.

In the video shared on the comic actor page where he was pictured dancing with his wife. They both donned traditional wedding attire.