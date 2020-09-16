Cuppy is the one on Kiddwaya’s level & not Erica that’s begging for money – Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy’s new Ferrari

Nigerians have reacted to the buzzing news of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola buying brand new 2020 Ferrari Portifino for his daughters.

DJ cuppy and her sisters took to social media to show off the pricey sport cars their billionaire father had just purchased for them

In reaction to the news, Netizens found ways to bring up Erica and Kiddwaya’s situationship after comparing Erica to DJ Cuppy. A Twittter user wrote:

“Cuppy is the babe on Kiddwaya’s level

No be the one wey dem dey gather money for”

Meanwhile, Fellow Billionaire son, singer and father of three, Davido has also tapped into the blessing as he prayed that he’d be able to replicate this gesture for his daughters someday.