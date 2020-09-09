Daddy Freeze shows off his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie called him a bastard (Photos/Video)

Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has taken to his social media page to show off his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie called him a bastard and questioned if he had a father.

Recall Ibiyomie was filmed last Sunday lambasting and threatening Daddy Freeze. In his words… “He is a bastard, he doesn’t have a father because people who have a father don’t insult fathers. He’s a half-caste from Somalia. Does he look like a Nigerian?, if he has a father, let him show us his picture. If you dare insult my father again, I will kill you… Tell him oh”.

Daddy Freeze in response debunked the pastor’s claim that he’s a Somalian, and clarified that his father is Yoruba, a Nigerian while his mum is European.

He also called on the Nigeria Police and the general public to hold Pastor Ibiyomie responsible should anything happen to him because to him, the pastor’s message to his is a threat to his life.

The ‘broadcaster’ has now shared photos and a video of him and his parents and it is quite adorable.

See his post below ;