David Ibiyeomie faced with police arrest as presidency reacts to the viral ‘insult’ video

News
By Habeeb Bello

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie has reacted to Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s attack on popular media Personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze.

Onochie took to her official Twitter account on Friday to condemn Ibiyeomie’s threats to kill Freeze.

She also called out the Nigeria Police Force to take action against Ibiyeomie, describing the pastor’s action as ‘evil’.

She wrote;

”THIS IS EVIL
I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it.
I haven’t seen any.

Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I’m not sure if this requires a petition to the
@PoliceNG before they act.
EVIL!” she wrote

Lauretta onochie-twitter-post

Watch the video:

 

