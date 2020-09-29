Davido and Peruzzi deny slapping Rema at BBNaija backstage (Screenshots)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Popular Nigerian singer Davido and his DMW Crew member Peruzzi have denied allegations that they slapped young artist Rema at the backstage of BBNaija on Sunday.

Rema has been trending since yesterday September 28th after he took to his Twitter page to pour out his heart in a series of Tweets. He addressed the reactions from some people towards him and how people tag him as disrespectful.

Following Rema’s tweets, there were rumors that Davido slapped the Marvin record star Rema at the backstage of the Big Brother Naija show.

Davido and his artist Peruzzi have abruptly denied slapping Rema.

 

